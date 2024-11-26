Iraq exports over 100M barrels of oil in a single month

Shafaq News/ Iraq exported more than 100 million barrels of crude oil in October, the Ministry of Oil announced on Tuesday.

The ministry stated that total crude oil exports for October, based on final statistics from Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO), reached 103,145,225 barrels.

"Exports from central and southern Iraq's oil fields totaled 102,302,862 barrels, along with 524,356 barrels from the Qayyarah field, with 318,007 barrels sent to Jordan,” it explained.

The ministry further affirmed its commitment to transparency by sharing monthly updates on export operations with the public.

Notably, Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, relies on oil exports for more than 92% of its state budget, exporting 60% of its crude oil to Asia, 25% to Europe, and 15% to the US.