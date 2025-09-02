Iraq expands auto gas outlets and plans new workshops

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil said on Tuesday that it operates 156 outlets supplying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for vehicles across the country, with further expansion planned in the coming years.

Abdul Sahib Bazon al-Hasnawi, director of the ministry’s media and government communications office, told Shafaq News that 58 of the outlets are managed by the Gas Filling and Services Company, while 98 belong to the Oil Products Distribution Company.

He noted that 26 workshops are currently licensed to install gas systems in cars, with 10 additional workshops scheduled to be established in 2026. So far, around 82,000 gas systems have been installed in vehicles nationwide.

According to ministry data, daily LPG consumption at these outlets amounts to about 1.12 million liters, with monthly consumption averaging 34.78 million liters.

Al-Hasnawi emphasized that the ministry is pressing ahead with plans to expand the use of gas systems, citing their role in reducing emissions and protecting the environment, while also offering citizens a lower-cost alternative to gasoline.