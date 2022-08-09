Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq-China trade volume surged in 2021

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-09T10:26:44+0000
Iraq-China trade volume surged in 2021

Shafaq News/ Trade with China, Iraq's third export destination and the largest import partner in West Asia, has increased significantly in 2021.

The COVID-19 crisis caused both exports and imports between Iraq and China to slow down in the first months of 2020, but both quickly recovered over the following months.

In 2021, China exported $10.6 billion to Iraq. The main products that China exported to Iraq are machines ($1.657 billion), electronics ($1.5 billion), and furniture ($809 billion).

"During the same period, Iraq exported $26.647 to China. The main products that Iraq exported to China were mineral fuel, mineral oil, and distilled products ($26.643 billion) and chemical products ($1.263 billion)," it added, "exports grew 12% from 2017 to 2021."

During the last 26 years the exports of China to Iraq have increased at an annualized rate of 52.3%, from $298 thousand in 1995 to $10.657 billion in 2021.

related

Iraq exported 12.829 million oil barrels to China in Jan 2022

Date: 2022-03-10 10:44:44
Iraq exported 12.829 million oil barrels to China in Jan 2022

Iraq ranks the third as a supplier of crude oil to China

Date: 2020-09-25 07:41:50
Iraq ranks the third as a supplier of crude oil to China

Sinopec expects Q4 sales prices for natural gas to rise 20%

Date: 2021-10-29 10:42:24
Sinopec expects Q4 sales prices for natural gas to rise 20%

Iraq exported 71.134 million barrels to China in Jan, Feb 2022

Date: 2022-03-21 06:13:41
Iraq exported 71.134 million barrels to China in Jan, Feb 2022

China set to bail out Iraq with Multibillion-Dollar oil deal

Date: 2020-12-09 06:45:13
China set to bail out Iraq with Multibillion-Dollar oil deal

China's trade surplus hits $84 billion

Date: 2021-11-07 05:49:57
China's trade surplus hits $84 billion

Chinese and Indian companies outnumbered rival importers of Iraqi oil

Date: 2022-03-27 07:36:19
Chinese and Indian companies outnumbered rival importers of Iraqi oil

Iraq to build oil depots in Pakistan and China

Date: 2021-02-14 08:43:05
Iraq to build oil depots in Pakistan and China