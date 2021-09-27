Iraq, China, and Turkey are the top destinations for Iranian exports

Shafaq News/ the Chinese, Iraqi and Turkish markets are the top destinations for Iranian exporting goods.

The Head of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Mehdi Mirashrafi, said that the foreign trade statistics showed an increase of 47% in the first half of 2021.

The Iranian Official added that the volume of Iranian foreign trade had reached $45 billion during this period, with 79,100 thousand tons of goods between Iran and other countries.

The main export destinations of Iran are China with 14,800 thousand tons at 6,500 million dollars, Iraq with 13,900 thousand tons worth 3,800 million dollars, Turkey with 7,200 thousand tons at 2,300 million dollars.

The UAE and Afghanistan are also among the top destinations countries.