Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq, China, and Turkey are the top destinations for Iranian exports

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-27T11:26:34+0000
Iraq, China, and Turkey are the top destinations for Iranian exports
Shafaq News/ the Chinese, Iraqi and Turkish markets are the top destinations for Iranian exporting goods.

The Head of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Mehdi Mirashrafi, said that the foreign trade statistics showed an increase of 47% in the first half of 2021.

 The Iranian Official added that the volume of Iranian foreign trade had reached $45 billion during this period, with 79,100 thousand tons of goods between Iran and other countries.

 The main export destinations of Iran are China with 14,800 thousand tons at 6,500 million dollars, Iraq with 13,900 thousand tons worth 3,800 million dollars, Turkey with 7,200 thousand tons at 2,300 million dollars.

 The UAE and Afghanistan are also among the top destinations countries.

related

Iraq ranked second as the largest oil exporter to China

Date: 2020-08-25 11:36:56
Iraq ranked second as the largest oil exporter to China

Iraq ranks the third as a supplier of crude oil to China

Date: 2020-09-25 07:41:50
Iraq ranks the third as a supplier of crude oil to China

China set to bail out Iraq with Multibillion-Dollar oil deal

Date: 2020-12-09 06:45:13
China set to bail out Iraq with Multibillion-Dollar oil deal

Iraq to build oil depots in Pakistan and China

Date: 2021-02-14 08:43:05
Iraq to build oil depots in Pakistan and China

China's Iranian oil buying spree crushes demand for Brazil, Angola crude-Reuters report

Date: 2021-04-14 08:23:29
China's Iranian oil buying spree crushes demand for Brazil, Angola crude-Reuters report

China: trade exchange with Iraq is more than 30 billion dollars in 2020.

Date: 2021-05-05 13:11:04
China: trade exchange with Iraq is more than 30 billion dollars in 2020.

China to rehabilitate the Nasiriyah International Airport 

Date: 2021-06-08 12:51:31
China to rehabilitate the Nasiriyah International Airport 

China ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Date: 2021-07-27 12:02:09
China ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO