Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran exported $453 million worth of goods through the Mehran border crossing over the past six months, mainly to Iraq, Sohrab Kamari, customs director for Iran's Ilam province, said on Thursday.

Mehran, in western Iran, is one of the main crossings on the Iran-Iraq border and faces Iraq's Zurbatiyah crossing in Wasit province.

Exports through the crossing totaled 1,046,579 metric tons over the period, Kamari told the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Agricultural produce, tiles and ceramics, and glass were among the main goods shipped. Other exports included plastic tableware and single-use products, rebar, live fish, iron ore, PVC pipes and building stone, according to Kamari.

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