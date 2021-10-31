Report

Indian companies top the Iraqi oil importers' list in September

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-31T07:52:12+0000
Shafaq News/ SOMO revealed that Indian oil companies topped the Iraqi oil importers' list during September.

SOMO statistics (published on its official website) showed that eight out of 34 companies that purchased oil in September were Indian.

Chinese companies came second with seven companies, followed by US, Italian, Greek, Turkish, and South Korean companies with two companies each.

SOMO indicated that it relies on selling Iraqi oil on the main criteria for contracting with major, medium, independent and vertically integrated governmental international oil companies."

"The most prominent international companies that bought Iraqi oil are the Indian Bharat Company, China's PetroChina, American Chevron, British Royal Dutch Shell, Italian Eni, and British BP."

