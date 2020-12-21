Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced that 7 out of 29 companies that bought Iraqi oil in November were Indian companies.

The ministry said in a statement, that Chinese companies came in second place (5 companies), followed by American companies (4 companies), South Korean and Italian companies, followed by Turkish, Russian, British, Spanish, Jordanian, Greek, French, Japanese and Dutch-British companies for one company each.

The ministry pointed out that the most prominent Indian companies that bought Iraqi oil are Hindustan and Hamill Petroleum, while the most prominent Chinese companies PetroChina and Cnooc, while the American companies ExxonMobil, Chevron, and the Italian company ENI, as well as BP (a British company).