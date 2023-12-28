Qatar court drops death sentence for Indian naval officers

Shafaq News/ A Qatar court has revoked the death sentence previously imposed on eight Indian former naval officers, according to a statement from India's foreign ministry on Thursday.

The eight individuals, sentenced to death in October, were accused of spying for Israel, though the charges have not been officially confirmed by India or Qatar.

India's foreign ministry described the court's decision as a reduction in sentences, and India expressed ongoing engagement with the legal team and family members to determine the next steps.