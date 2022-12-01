ISX trades +4 billion dinars worth of equities in a week

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than three equities valued at more than four billion dinars last week.

With more than 3,100 deals closed this week, ISX index closed on Thursday's sesion at 590.01, 0.78% below Sunday's session.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.