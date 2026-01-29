Iraq ranks among world’s top countries for proven natural gas reserves in 2025

Shafaq News

Iraq holds 125 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, placing it 11th globally in 2025, according to the Energy Institute and the Statistical Review of World Energy.

The data, released on Thursday, showed that Russia topped the list with 1,321 trillion cubic feet, followed by Iran with 1,133 trillion, and Qatar in third place with 871 trillion cubic feet. Turkmenistan ranked fourth with 480 trillion, while the United States came fifth with 446 trillion cubic feet.

China placed sixth with 297 trillion cubic feet, followed by Venezuela (221 trillion), Saudi Arabia (213 trillion), the United Arab Emirates (210 trillion), and Nigeria (193 trillion).

Iraq ranked 11th, ahead of Azerbaijan (88 trillion), Australia (84 trillion), Canada (83 trillion), and Algeria (81 trillion).