Iraqi Kurdistan arrests 1,700+, seizes over 2.4 tons in anti-drug operations

Shafaq News– Erbil

Kurdistan Region authorities arrested more than 1,708 people and seized large quantities of narcotics during anti-drug operations carried out across Erbil and Duhok in 2025, the Anti-Narcotics Directorate announced on Thursday.

At a press conference, directorate official Arkan Omar said 1,034 detainees faced charges related to drug trafficking and distribution, while 674 were arrested for drug use. Judicial authorities, he added, finalized 2,354 case files and referred them to specialized courts. Some defendants faced multiple charges, including drug trafficking, drug use, possession of unlicensed weapons, traffic violations, domestic violence, and theft. A total of 601 convicted individuals were released after completing their legal sentences.

Authorities, he noted, seized 922 kilograms and 963 grams of various narcotic substances, in addition to 12,194 strips of narcotic pills, with 1,356 kilograms and 758 grams of confiscated narcotics destroyed after court rulings became final.

The directorate also reported joint operations with federal Iraqi anti-narcotics authorities and counterparts in Al-Sulaymaniyah, which resulted in the arrest of 13 major drug traffickers. These operations led to the seizure of 1,575 kilograms of crystal meth and Captagon pills.

Youth Most Affected

Data showed that 46% of detainees were aged between 18 and 30, while 36% were between 30 and 40. Those aged 40 to 50 accounted for 13%, and individuals under 18 made up 1% of the total. Women represented 4% of all detainees across age groups.

Medical Oversight And Prevention

On the preventive and regulatory side, the directorate said it intensified oversight activities in Erbil between 2023 and 2025. Measures included issuing instructions and obtaining legal pledges from 765 pharmacies and 703 medical clinics, monitoring 160 pharmaceutical import companies and 51 warehouses, and inspecting 98 cafeterias and restaurants and 23 pharmacies in Erbil and Duhok.

The directorate said it also focused on public awareness, organizing 147 seminars and discussion sessions in educational and religious institutions, and distributing 8,000 informational booklets and 235 warning posters to raise awareness about the risks of drug use and methods of prevention.