ISX trades $3M+ over the week

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Trading on the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) exceeded five billion Iraqi dinars (about $3.41 million) last week, according to official market data.

Around seven billion shares were traded across five sessions. Compared with the previous week, trading volume declined by 85%, while the total value of transactions fell by 90%. A total of 4,455 buy and sell contracts were executed during the period.

Market activity included shares of 63 listed companies. Shares of 31 companies were not traded due to a lack of matching buy and sell orders, while 10 companies remain suspended for failing to submit required disclosures, out of a total of 104 companies listed on the exchange.

The benchmark ISX60 price index closed the week at 988.42 points, down 0.52% from its previous close.

Foreign investor activity showed that non-Iraqi investors purchased one billion shares valued at one billion dinars through 33 transactions. During the same period, foreign investors sold 780,000 shares worth one million dinars across 12 transactions.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions per week, from Sunday to Thursday, and includes 104 Iraqi joint-stock companies representing sectors such as banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotels, and services.