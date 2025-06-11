ISX trades +$20M worth of shares in May

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced the trading of over 14 billion shares worth more than 28 billion dinars (approximately $20 million) during May.

ISX reported that it conducted 18 trading sessions during the month, with 76 out of 104 listed companies participating in the trades.

The total shares traded reached 14,216,936,000, valued at 28,702,000,000 dinars ($20,312,809), executed through 12,149 transactions. The ISX60 price index closed at 1017.58 points, marking a 3% increase compared to the previous session’s closing.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions weekly from Sunday to Thursday and lists 104 joint-stock companies operating across the banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotel sectors.