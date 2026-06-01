ISX to pause trading for Eid Al-Ghadir holiday

ISX to pause trading for Eid Al-Ghadir holiday
2026-06-01T06:44:17+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Trading on Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) will be suspended next Thursday as the country observes Eid al-Ghadir* holiday, with market activity set to resume on June 7 after the break.

An official notice indicated that the exchange's decision follows a directive from the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, which designated June 4 as an official day off for the religious occasion.

The market operates five days a week, from Sunday through Thursday, and includes 104 listed Iraqi joint-stock companies across sectors such as banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotels, and services.

*According to Shiite tradition, Eid al-Ghadir marks the occasion when the Prophet Muhammad appointed Imam Ali Bin Abi Taleb, regarded in Shiite Islam as the first Imam, as his successor at Ghadir Khumm.

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