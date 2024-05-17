Sadrists renew call to make Eid al-Ghadir official holiday in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Friday prayer Imam for the Sadrist Movement in Baghdad, Hazem Al-Araji, renewed the demand to declare Eid al-Ghadir an official holiday in Iraq.

During the praying speech, Al-Araji emphasized the holiday’s significance, “The project of making al-Ghadir a holiday did not come from nothing...It is to deepen the spirit of allegiance and true support for Islam,” considering that this “holiday is a divine command to His Messenger (Prophet Mohammad) to proclaim the guardianship of the Commander of the Faithful. This is God’s command to His Prophet, and His Prophet conveyed it.”

Responding to the preacher’s call, worshippers chanted “Labbaik Ya Ali (waiting for your order Imam Ali).”

Al-Araji called on all Iraqis to “support al-Muqtada al-Sadr’s in this project”

On April 24, the Iraqi parliament announced that it had received a draft law for the “Eid al-Ghadir holiday” from Lawmaker Burhan al-Mamouri in response to a call from Sadrist movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr.

Shiite Muslims celebrate Eid al-Ghadir on the 18th day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah each year. According to Shiite narratives, the 18th of Dhu al-Hijjah is the day on which the Prophet Muhammad delivered a sermon and appointed Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib as the wali (guardian) of the Muslims after him. Shiites believe that the Prophet had announced Ali as his successor during the Muslims’ return from the Farewell Pilgrimage to Medina in a place called “Ghadir Khum” in the year 10 AH, corresponding to 631 AD.