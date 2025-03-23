ISX trading boom: +$9M traded

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) reported, on Sunday, that trading volume for the past week exceeded 12.4 billion IQD ($9.4 million) over five sessions.

According to official data, 6,367,526,000 shares were traded, with a total value reaching 12,467,806,000 IQD ($9.4 million).

The ISX60 index closed the week at 987.24 points, recording a 1.65% increase compared to the previous session.

The exchange executed 2,627 buy and sell transactions during the week. Out of 104 listed companies, 57 saw trading activity, while 40 were inactive due to unmatched order prices. Seven companies remain suspended for failing to submit financial disclosures.

Foreign investors bought 799,000 shares worth 3 million IQD ($2,260) and sold 682 million shares valued at 2 billion IQD ($1.5 million) across 97 deals.