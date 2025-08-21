ISX reports +$54M in weekly trading

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced, on Thursday, that its trading volume for the week exceeded 70B dinars (approximately $54.5M).

According to the recorded data, more than 68 billion shares were traded this week, spanning five sessions.

The ISX60 index opened the week at 941.21 points and closed at 927.67 points, reflecting a 1.59% increase. Similarly, the ISX15 index started at 1113.66 points and ended at 1119.00 points, marking a 0.53% rise.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 4,712 sale and purchase contracts involving listed companies.