ISX reports $16M in weekly trading

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded nearly 21 billion Iraqi dinars in trading volume last week —roughly $16 million.

According to the recorded data, more than 7.5 billion shares were traded during the week across five trading sessions.

The ISX60 index closed at 1,016.21 points, reflecting a 1% increase from the previous session.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 4,303 sale and purchase contracts involving 63 listed companies. Shares of 32 companies were not traded because buy and sell orders did not match, while trading in eight companies remained suspended for failing to submit the required disclosures.

Non-Iraqi investors purchased 349,000 shares worth 567 million Iraqi dinars (about $431,000) through 185 transactions, while selling nearly 1 billion shares valued at 2 billion Iraqi dinars (about $1.52M) in 428 transactions.