Greece leads Europe in Iraqi oil imports for 2024

Shafaq News/ Greece ranked first among European countries in importing Iraqi oil in 2024, according to a report from S&P Global Commodity Insights.

“Greece imported 190,950 barrels of crude oil per day from Iraq in the first half of 2024, before dropping to 30,870 barrels per day (bpd) in December,” as per the report.

Turkiye ranked second with an import volume of 101,900 bpd, followed by France in third and Spain in fourth.

The number of Iraqi crude oil shipments to the United States dropped significantly in early 2024, averaging 144,872 bpd in the first half of the year, before increasing to 195,322 bpd in the second half, the report affirmed.