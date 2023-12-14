Gold surges in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, surged in the local markets of the capital city of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, today, Thursday.

The gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahar Street in the capital Baghdad were recorded this morning. The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was 445,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price stood at 441,000 Iraqi dinars, According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 415,000 dinars, with a buying price of 411,000 dinars.

Regarding the retail gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 445,000 and 455,000 dinars, while the selling price for one mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged from 415,000 to 425,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price for one mithqal of 24-carat gold was 515,000 dinars, 22-carat gold was sold at 475,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 455,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 395,000 dinars.