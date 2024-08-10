Gold surges in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ Gold prices increased in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday.

Our correspondent reported that the selling price per mithqal (equals to five grams) in the wholesale markets on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, or European gold was 516,000 IQD, with a buying price of 512,000 IQD. For 21-carat Iraqi gold, the selling price was 486,000 IQD, and the buying price was 482,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 520,000 and 530,000 IQD, while the price for Iraqi gold ranged between 490,000 and 500,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling prices were reported as follows: 24-carat gold at 588,000 IQD per mithqal, 22-carat gold at 540,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 515,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 440,000 IQD.