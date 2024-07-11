Gold stabilizes throughout Iraq

Shafaq News/ Gold prices held ground for the second day in a row in both Baghdad and Erbil markets on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street registered a selling price for one mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 496,000 IQD, with a buying price of 492,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 466,000 IQD, with a buying price of 462,000 IQD.

In Baghdad's Jewelry shops, the prices for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 500,000 IQD and 510,000 IQD per mithqal, while 21-carat Iraqi gold was priced between 470,000 IQD and 480,000 IQD per mithqal.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 570,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 500,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 430,000 IQD.

Globally, Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,375.70 per ounce, while US gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,381.30.

Regarding other precious metals, spot silver inched 0.4% higher to $30.94 per ounce, platinum ticked up 0.2% to $991.80 and palladium gained 0.6% to $992.30, as reported bu Reuters.