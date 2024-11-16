Gold stabilizes in Baghdad, inches lower in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad's local markets, while recording a downward trend in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price per mithqal (4.25 grams) for 21-carat gold from Gulf, Turkish, and European sources of 532,000 IQD, with a buying price of 528,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 502,000 IQD, with a buying price of 498,000 dinars.

In jewelry stores, the price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 535,000 and 545,000 IQD, while the price for Iraqi gold varied between 505,000 and 515,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold for 625,000 IQD, 21-carat for 548,000 IQD, and 18-carat for 470,000 IQD.