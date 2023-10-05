Gold stabilizes in Baghdad, declines in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and local, remained stable in the local markets of the capital city, Baghdad, while experiencing a decline in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday.

According to Shafaq News agency's correspondent, the wholesale gold prices at Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad this morning showed a selling price of 400,000 Iraqi dinars for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 396,000 dinars. Meanwhile, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 370,000 dinars, with a buying price of 366,000 dinars.

In goldsmith shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 400,000 and 410,000 dinars, whereas the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged from 370,000 to 380,000 dinars.

As for gold prices in Erbil, there was a decline noted. The selling price for 24-carat gold was 475,000 dinars, 22-carat gold was 435,000 dinars, 21-carat gold was 415,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was 355,000 dinars.

It's worth mentioning that one mithqal equals five grams of gold.