Gold stabilizes in Baghdad, Erbil for 6th consecutive day

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, have remained stable in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, for the sixth consecutive day, on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 416,000 dinars for one mithqal (approximately 4.6 grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 412,000 dinars. These prices are the same as yesterday, Wednesday.

Our correspondent also noted that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold remained stable at 386,000 dinars, with a buying price of 382,000 dinars.

Regarding gold prices at jewelry stores, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 420,000 and 430,000 dinars, while the selling price for one mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged from 390,000 to 400,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also remained stable, with the selling price for one mithqal of 24-carat gold at 390,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 430,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 370,000 dinars.

It's worth noting that one mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.