Gold stabilizes in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the prices of both foreign and Iraqi gold remained stable in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad reported a selling price per one mithqal (approximately 5 grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 499,000 IQD, with a buying price of 495,000 IQD.

Iraqi gold of the same carat was sold at 469,000 IQD, with a purchase price of 465,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the price of one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 500,000 and 510,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold ranged between 470,000 and 480,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold for 580,000 IQD, 535,000 IQD for 22-carat gold, 510,000 IQD for 21-carat gold, and 435,000 IQD for 18-carat gold.

Globally, spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,416.62 per ounce. gold futures gained 0.4% to $2,417.10.

In other precious metals, platinum firmed 0.3% to $945.73 and palladium steadied at $925.64.