Gold stabilizes in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of foreign and Iraqi gold remained stable in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Thursday.

Our correspondent reported that the wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price per mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 477,000 IQD, with a buying price of 473,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 447,000 IQD, and the buying price was 443,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 480,000 and 485,000 IQD, while the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 450,000 and 460,000 IQD.

In Erbil, one mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold for 550,000 IQD, 21-carat gold was sold for 480,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold for 410,000 IQD.