Gold stabilizes in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and domestic, have maintained stability in the local markets of the capital city of Baghdad and the Kurdish regional capital of Erbil on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, wholesale gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street markets recorded a selling price of 403,000 Iraqi dinars per 21-carat gold mithqal for Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, while the buying price stood at 399,000 Iraqi dinars. These prices remain consistent with those from last Thursday.

Our correspondent also indicated that the selling price for a 21-carat gold mithqal of Iraqi gold has similarly remained stable at 373,000 Iraqi dinars, with a buying price of 369,000 Iraqi dinars.

As for gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for a 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal ranged between 410,000 and 420,000 Iraqi dinars, while the selling price for a 21-carat Iraqi gold mithqal ranged between 380,000 and 390,000 Iraqi dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices have remained steady, with a selling price of 475,000 Iraqi dinars for a 24-carat gold mithqal, 415,000 Iraqi dinars for a 21-carat gold mithqal, and 355,000 Iraqi dinars for an 18-carat gold mithqal.

It should be noted that one gold mithqal is equivalent to five grams.