Gold shows signs of consolidation as investment eases, but Trump looms: Russell

Shafaq News/ Gold prices have steadied after surging to a record high amid early signs of consolidation following the rally built on fears around U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies.

The precious metal eased to close at $3,287.72 an ounce on Wednesday, down 6.1% from the all-time peak of $3,500.05 hit on April 22.

However, spot gold is still up 30% from the low of $2,536.71 an ounce on November 14, in the days following Trump's victory in the election against former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Data from the World Gold Council (WGC) show that the rally has almost entirely been driven by investment flows, largely spurred by fears that the global economy will be hit hard by Trump's trade tariffs, which are poised to cut growth while boosting inflation in the United States.

Total gold investment flows sky-rocketed by 170% in the first quarter of 2025 from the same period a year earlier, reaching 552 metric tons, the highest since the first quarter in 2022, the WGC said in its report on Wednesday.

There were strong gains in flows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with demand of 226.5 tons in the first quarter, up from just 18.7 tons in the last quarter of 2024, and a massive surge from the sale of 113 tons in the first quarter of last year.

In addition to investment in ETFs, physical bar and coin buying also gained, rising 3% to 325.4 tons in the first quarter from the same period a year earlier.

The surge in investment flows was more than enough to offset weakness in gold's other major drivers, with central bank purchases sliding 21% in the first quarter to 243.7 tons and jewellery fabrication dropping 19% to 434 tons.

It's likely that high prices played their part in hammering jewellery demand, especially in the world's two biggest markets of China and India.

China's jewellery demand dropped 32% in the first quarter from the same period in 2024 to 125.3 tons, while India's declined by 25% to 71.4 tons, the weakest since the third quarter of 2020, the WGC report said.

The question for the market is whether the investment-fuelled gold rally still has legs left in it, or whether the Trump-inspired flight to safety has largely run its course.

Flows Easing

There are already some tentative signs that investment demand may be flattening, with the largest gold ETF, the SPDR Trust showing a modest decline in holdings since reaching a 31-month high in April.

The SPDR said its holdings dropped to 30.36 million ounces on Wednesday, which is down from the peak so far this year of 30.84 million on April 17.

The retreat may be as a result of some signs that the Trump administration is pulling back from its all-out tariff war against the rest of the world, apart from China, its largest trading partner.

Administration officials have talked up the likelihood of deals with some trading partners being announced soon, and Trump has said he expects some de-escalation with China at some point, even if there is no evidence that this is yet happening and the 145% tariff on imports from China remains in place.

But for now it may be the case that investors who wanted to increase their exposure to gold have largely done so, and for them to resume buying more will take further worrying news.

This could take many forms, such as signs that trade talks are largely ineffective and tariffs will remain, a possibility given the so-called reciprocal tariffs announced by Trump on April 2 are only on a 90-day hold.

If the U.S. Congress passes major income tax cuts, and these are skewed to the wealthy, it may also result in investors further re-rating U.S. assets amid fears of rising fiscal deficits.

And while Trump has backed down on threats to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, the risk of a Trump lackey being given the post when Powell's term expires next year is likely to keep gold alive as an investment alternative.

Gold's trading pattern for the past two decades has largely been one of a rally followed by a years-long period of consolidation.

The current rally has been unusually rapid and strong, which raises the risk of a pullback before a period of consolidation.

But the world economy is also largely in uncharted territory as Trump detonates the global trading system, most likely at a high cost to his own economy, but also to others.

For gold to keep rallying, the bad news will likely have to keep coming, but gold is also exposed to any shift in U.S. policy back to some semblance of normality.

The views expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.

