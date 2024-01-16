Gold prices unchanged in Baghdad, Erbil for 5th consecutive day

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, stabilized in the local markets in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region on Tuesday, January 16, 2023.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, "Gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the capital Baghdad recorded, this morning, a selling price per one mithqal (equals five grams) for 21 karats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 436,000 IQD, and the buying price of 432,000 IQD."

Our correspondent noted that the selling price per mithqal for 21 karats of Iraqi gold was recorded at 406,000 IQD, and the buying price reached 402,000 IQD.

Regarding the gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal for 21 karats of Gulf gold ranges between 440,000 and 450,000 IQD, while the selling price for 21 karats of Iraqi gold ranged between 410,000 and 420,000 IQD.