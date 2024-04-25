Gold prices tick up in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices surged in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 477,000 IQD, with a buying price of 473,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 447,000 IQD, while the buying price was 443,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 480,000 and 490,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold ranged between 450,000 and 460,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold was 550,000 IQD, 22-carat gold was 505,000 IQD, 21-carat gold was 485,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was 420,000 IQD.