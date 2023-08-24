Gold prices surge in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News / on Thursday, gold prices underwent variations in the local trading sector of Baghdad, while concurrently retaining their stability in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the mithqal (equivalent to five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold exhibited a sales rate of 411,000 Iraqi dinars, with a buying price of 407,000 dinars in the wholesale markets of Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, this morning.

This shows an increase from the previous Wednesday's selling price of 405,000 dinars for the same quantity.

Moreover, the selling price of the mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold also experienced an upward trend, reaching 381,000 dinars, with a buying price of 377,000 dinars.

In the jewelry shops, the mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold was priced between 415,000 and 425,000 Iraqi dinars, while the mithqal of Iraqi gold was traded between 385,000 and 395,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices remained steadfast, with the mithqal of 24-carat gold commanding a selling price of 380,000 Iraqi dinars, 21-carat gold retaining its worth at 420,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold holding its price at 360,000 dinars.