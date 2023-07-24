Gold prices surge in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and local, experienced a notable increase in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, in the wholesale markets of Al-Nahar Street in Baghdad, the selling price of one mithqal (equivalent to five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 416,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price settled at 412,000 Iraqi dinars. This represents a significant rise compared to the previous day's selling price of 413,000 dinars per mithqal.

Additionally, our correspondent pointed out that the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold also increased to 386,000 dinars, while the buying price reached 382,000 dinars.

Regarding individual gold selling prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 420,000 and 430,000 dinars. On the other hand, the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold varied between 390,000 and 400,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also witnessed an upswing, with the selling price of one mithqal of 24-carat gold reaching 490,000 dinars, and 22-carat gold selling at 450,000 dinars per mithqal. Meanwhile, the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat gold was 430,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was sold at 370,000 dinars.