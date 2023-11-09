Gold prices surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and domestic, rose in the local markets in the capital city Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Nahr Street in the capital Baghdad recorded a selling price of 446,000 Iraqi dinars and a buying price of 442,000 Iraqi dinars for one mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold.

Our correspondent noted that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 416,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 412,000 Iraqi dinars.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 450,000 and 460,000 Iraqi dinars, while the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 420,000 and 430,000 Iraqi dinars.

In Erbil, the selling prices for gold were as follows: 24-carat gold was sold at 520,000 Iraqi dinars, 22-carat gold at 480,000 Iraqi dinars, 21-carat gold at 460,000 Iraqi dinars, and 18-carat gold at 400,000 Iraqi dinars.

It's worth noting that one mithqal of gold equals five grams.