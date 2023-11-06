Gold prices surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi mithqal, surged in the local markets of the capital city, Baghdad, and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets in Al-Nahr Street in the capital, Baghdad, were recorded this morning. The selling price per one mithqal of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, reached 412,000 Iraqi dinars, with a buying price of 408,000 Iraqi dinars.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling price per one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 382,000 dinars, while the buying price stood at 378,000 dinars.

As for gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 415,000 and 425,000 dinars, while the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold varied between 385,000 and 395,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price for one mithqal of 24-carat gold was 525,000 dinars, while 21-carat gold was sold at 465,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was sold at 405,000 dinars. It's important to note that one mithqal equals five grams.