Gold prices steady in Baghdad, fall in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, gold prices hold steady in Baghdad while felling in Erbil markets.

A survey by Shafaq News Agency showed that gold prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 618,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 614,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 588,000 IQD, with a buying price of 584,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 620,000 and 630,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 590,000 and 600,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 712,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 623,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 535,000 IQD.