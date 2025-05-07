Gold prices steady in Baghdad, drop in Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad while edging lower in Erbil markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street registered a selling price per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 680,000 IQD, with a buying price of 676,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 650,000 IQD, with a buying price of 646,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 680,000 and 690,000 IQD, while the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 650,000 and 660,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-carat gold was 792,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold was 693,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was 594,000 IQD.