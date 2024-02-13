Gold prices steady in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News / Gold prices stabilized in the local markets of the capital Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday, (February 13, 2023).

Shafaq News Agency correspondent stated, “gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 431,000 IQD, with a buying price of 427,000 IQD.

As for the selling price of per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 401,000 IQD, with a buying price of 397,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 435,000 and 445,000 IQD, while the selling price per mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 405,000 and 415,000 IQD.