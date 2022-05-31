Report

Gold prices stabilized in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-31T12:38:52+0000
Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets inched up on May 31, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold inched to reach 383 thousand and 379 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 343 and 339 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 385 and 395 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 345 and 355 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 gram

