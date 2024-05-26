Gold prices stabilize throughout Iraq

Shafaq News / Gold prices remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil, on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad’s Al-Nahar Street recorded a selling price of 474,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 470,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 444,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 440,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices at jewelry stores, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 475,000 and 485,000 IQD, while the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged from 445,000 to 455,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price per mithqal for 24-carat gold was 550,000 IQD, 480,000 IQD for 21-carat gold, and 410,000 IQD for 18-carat gold.