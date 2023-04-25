Gold prices stabilize in Iraqi and Kurdish markets

Shafaq News/ Gold prices remained stable in both the Iraqi and foreign markets in Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday, according to a report from Shafaq News agency.

In the wholesale markets of Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price of one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish and European gold was recorded at 394,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 390,000 dinars - the same as yesterday's prices.

The selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold also remained stable, at 364,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 360,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold weight ranged between 395,000 dinars and 405,000 dinars, while the selling price of an Iraqi gold weight ranged between 365,000 and 375,000 dinars.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the price of 24-carat gold remained at 465,000 dinars, while 22-carat gold was sold for 430,000 dinars, 21-carat gold for 415,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold for 350,000 dinars.

It is worth noting that one mithqal of gold is equal to five grams.