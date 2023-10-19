Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Gold prices remained stable in the local markets of Baghdad while witnessing an increase in Erbil on Thursday.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, gold prices in wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 403,000 dinars for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a purchasing price of 399,000 dinars. Meanwhile, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 373,000 dinars, and the purchasing price was 369,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal ranged between 405,000 and 415,000 dinars, while the selling price of an Iraqi gold mithqal ranged between 375,000 and 385,000.

In Erbil, gold prices experienced an uptick, with the selling price for 24-carat gold reaching 510,000 dinars, 22-carat sold at 470,000 dinars, 21-carat at 450,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 390,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold equals five grams.