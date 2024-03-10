Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, have stabilized in the local markets of the capital, Baghdad, while it increased in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, this Sunday.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, of 457,000 IQD, with a buying price of 453,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 427,000 IQD, while the buying price was 423,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 460,000 and 470,000 IQD. Meanwhile, its selling price varied between 430,000 and 440,000 IQD.

As for gold prices in Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold reached 530,000 IQD, 22-carat gold was sold at 485,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 465,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 400,000 IQD.