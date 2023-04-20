Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, fall in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ Foreign and Iraqi Gold prices remained stable in the Iraqi markets on Thursday, while prices decreased in the markets of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News agency, the wholesale selling price of a 21-carat of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was 400,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 396,000 dinars.

The selling price of a 21-carat of Iraqi gold remained stable at 370,000 dinars with a purchase price of 366,000 dinars.

The selling price of a 21-carat weight of Gulf gold in goldsmiths' shops ranged between 400,000 and 410,000 dinars, while the selling price of an Iraqi gold weight ranged between 370,000 and 380,000 dinars.

In contrast, gold prices in Erbil fell, with the selling price of a 24-carat gold recording 465,000 dinars, and a 22-carat gold recording a price of 430,000 dinars.

The selling price of a 21-carat weight was 415,000 dinars, and an 18-carat gold price recorded 350,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equal to five grams.