Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, drop in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Sunday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad’s markets while edging lower in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street registered a selling price per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 682,000 IQD, with a buying price of 678,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 652,000 IQD, with a buying price of 648,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 685,000 and 695,000 IQD, while the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 655,000 and 665,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 21-carat gold was 665,000 IQD per mithqal, and 18-carat gold was 570,000 IQD.