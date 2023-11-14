Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, decrease in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, have stabilized in the local markets in the capital city of Baghdad, while experiencing a decline in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on this Tuesday.

In the wholesale markets on Nahr Street in Baghdad this morning, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was recorded at 431,000 Iraqi dinars, with a buying price of 427,000 dinars, as reported by Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent.

He pointed out that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was registered at 401,000 dinars, with a buying price of 397,000 dinars.

Regarding individual gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 435,000 and 445,000 dinars, while the selling price for one mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 405,000 and 415,000 dinars.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the selling price for one gram of 24-carat gold was recorded at 505,000 dinars, with 21-carat gold selling at 445,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 385,000 dinars.

It's worth noting that one gram equals one mithqal of gold.