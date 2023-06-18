Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, decline in Erbil markets

Shafaq News / In the local markets of the capital city of Baghdad, the prices of both foreign and Iraqi gold have stabilized, while in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, they have experienced a decline. This development occurred on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the capital, Baghdad, recorded a morning selling price of 401,000 dinars per mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold. The buying price stood at 397,000 dinars. On the preceding Thursday, gold prices were recorded at 396,000 dinars per mithqal.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold also remained stable at 371,000 dinars, while the buying price reached 367,000 dinars.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 410,000 and 320,000 dinars, while the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold varies from 380,000 to 390,000 dinars.

As for gold prices in Erbil, they experienced a decline. The selling price for 24-carat gold reached 465,000 dinars per mithqal, while 21-carat gold was sold at 410,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 345,000 dinars.

It's worth noting that one mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.