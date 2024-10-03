Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, climb in Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad while surging in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 564,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 560,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 524,000 IQD, with a buying price of 520,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 565,000 and 575,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 525,000 and 530,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 668,000 IQD per mithqal, 22-carat gold at 612,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 585,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 500,000 IQD.