Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ Foreign and Iraqi Gold prices remained stable in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil for the fourth consecutive day.

A report from Shafaq News agency reported that in the wholesale markets along Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price for one weight of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold remained unchanged at 416,000 dinars this morning, with a purchase price of 412,000 dinars. These prices are consistent with Monday’s prices.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold remained stable at 386,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 382,000 dinars.

In the goldsmiths' shops, the selling price for a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 420,000 and 430,000 dinars, while the selling price for a mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 390,000 and 400,000 dinars.

Gold prices in Erbil also remained the same, with the selling price for 24-karat gold reaching 390,000 dinars, 21-karat gold selling at 430,000 dinars, and 18-karat gold being sold at 370,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.