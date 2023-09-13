Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, stabilized in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday.

According to a report from Shafaq News Agency, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad remained unchanged. The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 416,000 dinars, while the purchase price remained at 412,000 dinars.

The selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold remained stable at 386,000 dinars, with the purchase price remaining at 382,000 dinars.

In retail gold shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal ranged from 420,000 to 430,000 dinars, while an Iraqi gold mithqal ranged from 390,000 to 400,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also exhibited stability, with the selling price of 24-carat gold reaching 393,000 dinars, 22-carat gold for sale at 353,000 dinars, 21-carat gold for sale at 433,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold for sale at 373,000 dinars.